Andrew McCutchen News: On bench for third straight game

McCutchen remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

For the third game in a row, McCutchen finds himself out of the lineup. The Pirates haven't indicated that McCutchen is dealing with an injury, and the 38-year-old came off the bench in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to Tampa Bay and recorded a base hit in a ninth-inning pinch-hitting appearance. Rather than because of his own health, McCutchen's recent absences seem to be a byproduct of Bryan Reynolds dealing with right tricep soreness, according to Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports. Reynolds has still been able to take at-bats without discomfort while he manages the injury, so he'll remain in the lineup at designated hitter for the third straight game while Jack Suwinski fills in for him in right field. Once Reynolds is ready to play the outfield again, McCutchen could be prioritized over Suwinski.