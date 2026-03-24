Andrew McCutchen News: Secures roster spot
The Rangers are selecting McCutchen for their major-league roster, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
McCutchen was a late addition to spring training, signing with Texas as a non-roster invitee earlier this month. He slashed .444/.583/.778/1.361 in 24 plate appearances in Arizona. McCutchen is expected to serve primarily as a designated hitter against left-handers.
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