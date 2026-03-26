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Andrew McCutchen News: Starts against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:16pm

McCutchen started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a double in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

McCutchen got the start against Philadelphia lefty Cristopher Sanchez but was removed the moment a right-hander entered the game. The lefty-batting Joc Pederson pinch hit for McCutchen in the seventh inning. Those two are expected to make up a DH platoon to start the season.

Andrew McCutchen
Texas Rangers
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