Andrew McCutchen headshot

Andrew McCutchen News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

McCutchen will hit the bench for the third time in seven games and will likely be limited to a part-time role in the corner outfield while Bryan Reynolds continues to clog up the designated-hitter spot since a sore right tricep is preventing him from playing defense at the moment. Alexander Canario will get a look in right field Sunday while McCutchen takes a seat.

Andrew McCutchen
Pittsburgh Pirates
