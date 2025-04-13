Andrew McCutchen News: Taking seat Sunday
McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
McCutchen will hit the bench for the third time in seven games and will likely be limited to a part-time role in the corner outfield while Bryan Reynolds continues to clog up the designated-hitter spot since a sore right tricep is preventing him from playing defense at the moment. Alexander Canario will get a look in right field Sunday while McCutchen takes a seat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now