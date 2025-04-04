Andrew McCutchen News: Tallies three hits

McCutchen went 3-for-4 in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees.

McCutchen's playing time has been reduced while Bryan Reynolds is limited to designated hitter due to a triceps injury that affects his throwing but not his hitting. This led to McCutchen being on the bench for three games in a row. The Pirates were comfortable putting the right-handed-hitting McCutchen in right field Friday versus southpaw Max Fried, but it has typically been Jack Suwinski filling in while Reynolds is limited. McCutchen is 6-for-18 (.333) with a home run, two RBI and a double across his first six contests this season.