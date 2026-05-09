Andrew Morris News: Entering rotation Sunday

Morris will serve as the Twins' starting pitcher for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Despite tossing two-thirds of an inning during the Twins' 2-1 win over the Guardians in 11 innings Saturday, Morris will pick up his first MLB start Sunday. Expect the Twins to treat the series finale in Cleveland as more of a bullpen day, though Morris should be capable of providing more length than the typical opener after previously operating as a starter at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season and having covered three-plus innings on three occasions since being called up to Minnesota on April 11. With Taj Bradley (pectoral) recently joining Mick Abel (elbow) on the injured list, the Twins could have a spot available in the rotation for Morris until the team reclaims some health.