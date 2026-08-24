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Andrew Morris News: Picks up fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Morris picked up the save Monday against the Athletics, retiring the lone batter he faced.

After Yoendrys Gomez was tagged for four runs without finishing the ninth inning, Morris was called upon to record the final out and did so to secure his fourth save. It marked the 24-year-old's first save since July 12, as Gomez has settled in as the primary closer for the Twins. On the year, Morris owns a 3.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 60.2 innings.

Andrew Morris
Minnesota Twins
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