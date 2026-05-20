Andrew Morris headshot

Andrew Morris News: Secures first career save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Morris struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his first career save in a 4-1 win over the Astros.

The rookie right-hander tossed his hat into the ring for the vacant Twins closing job with an impressive effort, as he needed just 10 pitches (eight strikes) to dispatch the heart of Houston's order, including Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker. Morris topped out at 97.4 mph with his fastball, and through 9.2 innings in May he's posted a 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB while also collecting a win and two holds in eight appearances.

Andrew Morris
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Morris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Morris See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
30 days ago
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 26, 2024