Andrew Morris News: Short work in spot start
Morris tossed six pitches in a scoreless first inning during the Twins' 5-4 win over the Guardians on Sunday.
It was a bullpen day for the Twins on Sunday, with Morris serving as the opener despite 11 pitches in two-thirds of an inning during Saturday's 2-1 extra-innings win. He needed just six pitches to get through the first inning and was replaced by Kendry Rojas for the second frame. Morris sports a 4.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season.
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