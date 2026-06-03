Andrew Morris News: Starting bullpen game

Morris will start a bullpen game for the Twins on Thursday versus the White Sox, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Morris made two starts at Triple-A St. Paul to begin this season and stayed relatively stretched out as a long reliever initially upon being recalled by the Twins. However, he's been shortened up and used in more high-leverage spots over the last few weeks. Morris hasn't gone more than 1.1 innings or thrown more than 32 pitches in any of his last 11 appearances, and he will be going on just one day of rest after throwing two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's contest. The Twins could call someone up to serve in a bulk relief role Thursday, but for now, it looks like a true bullpen game.