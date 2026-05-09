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Andrew Morris News: Starting Sunday vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Morris will serve as the Twins' starter for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Despite tossing two-thirds of an inning during the Twins' 2-1 extra-innings win over the Guardians on Saturday, Morris will operate as Minnesota's starter for Sunday's contest in what will be a bullpen game. Since making his major-league debut April 12, Morris has posted a 4.96 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.

Andrew Morris
Minnesota Twins
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