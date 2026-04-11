Andrew Morris News: Up from St. Paul

The Twins recalled Morris from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Cody Laweryson (forearm) is set to spend at least the next couple of weeks on the injured list, so Morris will come up from Triple-A to fill the open roster spot. The 24-year-old righty has worked almost exclusively as a starter throughout his minor-league career but figures to act as a multi-inning reliever while with the Twins. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.