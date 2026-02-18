Andrew Nardi Injury: Dealing with blister
Nardi is a few days behind schedule due to a blister on his pitching hand, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Nardi was able to throw Tuesday, so it doesn't seem to be a significant setback. The lefty reliever will be held out of the first few Grapefruit League contests, but his prep for the season shouldn't be affected. Nardi missed the entire 2025 season with back issues, but if he's healthy in 2026, he'll likely fill a high-leverage relief role in Miami.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nardi See More
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: Save Me!160 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League195 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch297 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – National League307 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nardi See More