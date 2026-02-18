Andrew Nardi headshot

Andrew Nardi Injury: Dealing with blister

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Nardi is a few days behind schedule due to a blister on his pitching hand, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Nardi was able to throw Tuesday, so it doesn't seem to be a significant setback. The lefty reliever will be held out of the first few Grapefruit League contests, but his prep for the season shouldn't be affected. Nardi missed the entire 2025 season with back issues, but if he's healthy in 2026, he'll likely fill a high-leverage relief role in Miami.

Andrew Nardi
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
