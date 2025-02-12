Andrew Nardi Injury: Dealing with lower-back injury

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Wednesday that Nardi is dealing with lower-back inflammation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

McCullough revealed last week that Nardi would be behind schedule at the start of camp, but he didn't disclose the nature of the injury at the time. The good news is the injury is not related to the elbow issue that caused the lefty to miss the final five-plus weeks of the 2024 season. If healthy, Nardi will be in the mix for high-leverage innings in the Marlins' bullpen.