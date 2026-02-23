Andrew Nardi Injury: Faces live hitters
Nardi (finger) threw a 15-pitch live batting practice session Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Nardi was briefly set back in camp after developing a blister on his pitching hand, but that no longer appears to be a concern for the lefty reliever. At this point in camp, Nardi's main focus will be building up the volume and intensity of his throwing sessions after back problems kept him out for the entire 2025 season. Nardi could face hitters in controlled settings on a couple more occasions before the Marlins clear him to make his Grapefruit League debut.
