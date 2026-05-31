Andrew Nardi Injury: Facing extended absence
Nardi (ribs) is expected to be sidelined about three months, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was placed on the injured list Saturday with a stress reaction in his left ribcage, and the injury will end up sidelining him for most of the rest of the year. Nardi could be back with the Marlins for the final stretch of the season, but any problems during his rehab program could result in him missing the rest of the campaign.
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