Andrew Nardi Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Marlins placed Nardi on the 60-day injured list Saturday with lower-back inflammation.

A setback in Nardi's recovery from a lower-back injury has kept him shut down from throwing since March 5. His status for Opening Day had been in question, but moving to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains out until at least late May. His roster spot will be filled by Seth Martinez, who was claimed off waivers from the Mariners on Saturday.