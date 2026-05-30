Andrew Nardi Injury: Placed on IL

The Marlins placed Nardi on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left ribcage stress reaction, retroactive to Thursday.

Nardi gave up one run in 1.1 innings and took the loss during his last appearance Wednesday, and he appears to have picked up a rib injury in the process. He'll now be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks to recover, and the Marlins will bring William Kempner up from Triple-A Jacksonville to round out the bullpen.