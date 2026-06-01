Andrew Nardi Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Marlins transferred Nardi (ribcage) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Nardi's move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural, as Marlins manager Clayton McCullough relayed Sunday that the lefty reliever was expected to miss around three months after recently suffering a left ribcage stress reaction. Right-hander Tyler Zuber was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville and will take over Nardi's spot on the 40-man roster.