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Andrew Nardi Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Marlins transferred Nardi (ribcage) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Nardi's move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural, as Marlins manager Clayton McCullough relayed Sunday that the lefty reliever was expected to miss around three months after recently suffering a left ribcage stress reaction. Right-hander Tyler Zuber was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville and will take over Nardi's spot on the 40-man roster.

Andrew Nardi
Miami Marlins
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