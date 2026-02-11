Nardi didn't pitch for the Marlins or any of their affiliates in 2025 after experiencing lower-back inflammation in spring training and requiring an injection in late April to relieve continued discomfort. The lefty reliever was able to throw off a mound before the end of the season, and he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery over the offseason. Assuming Nardi can stay healthy this spring, he could resurface as an impact setup or middle-relief arm for Miami. The 27-year-old has maintained a 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 167:53 K:BB over 121.2 career innings in the big leagues.