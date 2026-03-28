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Andrew Nardi News: Nabs hold Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Nardi gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless two-third of an inning to record his first hold of the season in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Entering the game to begin the eighth inning and protect a 2-1 lead, Nardi did give up a single to Kyle Karros but fanned Braxton Fulford and Ryan Ritter before ceding the mound to Anthony Bender. It was Nardi's first big-league game action since August 2024, as back trouble cost him all of 2025, but it looks like the 27-year-old will be the top left-handed setup option in the Marlins' bullpen to kick off the current campaign.

Andrew Nardi
Miami Marlins
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