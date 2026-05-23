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Andrew Nardi News: Pockets seventh hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Nardi struck out two in a perfect inning of relief Friday to record his seventh hold of the season in a win over the Mets.

With the Marlins ahead 2-1, Nardi took the ball from Eury Perez with one out in the seventh inning and got Juan Soto to ground out before fanning Mark Vientos and Tyrone Taylor. Nardi's seven holds leads Miami, a benefit of being the top southpaw in the bullpen, and over nine appearances in May he's delivered a 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through nine innings.

Andrew Nardi
Miami Marlins
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