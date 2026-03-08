Andrew Nardi News: Ready for spring debut
Nardi (finger) is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Nardi didn't pitch at all in 2025 due to a lingering back problem, but he's since moved past that injury and has instead been slowed down by a blood blister on his pitching hand during spring training. That issue now appears to be behind him, however, as Nardi has been deemed ready for game action after throwing multiple live batting practice sessions over the last few weeks. Though the southpaw reliever looks to be healthy again, the Marlins could still elect to option Nardi to Triple-A Jacksonville before the end of camp to provide him with extra time to shake off the rust coming off a season lost to injury.
