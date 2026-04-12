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Andrew Painter Injury: Late scratch due to migraine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Painter was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks due to a migraine, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As a result of Painter's late scratch, the Phillies will have Zach Pop open the contest in what's likely to be a bullpen day. The migraine shouldn't be a long-term concern for Painter, but the rookie right-hander may not be in line for another start with Philadelphia anytime soon. Zack Wheeler (shoulder) is slated to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Reading, and he could be ready to return from the injured list next weekend to take over Painter's spot in the rotation.

Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies
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