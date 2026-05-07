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Andrew Painter News: Decimated by Athletics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Painter (1-4) took the loss against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings.

Painter struggled from the get-go, allowing a pair of two-run homers before he retired a batter in the game. Things didn't get much better for the rookie right-hander from there, and he was pulled already trailing 7-0 and at 88 pitches with two outs in the fourth frame. Painter has been up-and-down this season, but he hadn't previously had problems with the long ball -- in fact, the three homers he gave up Thursday matched the amount he surrendered across his first six starts combined. Still, he's given up at least three runs in all but two of his outings and holds an ugly 6.89 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 32.2 frames. At some point his spot in Philadelphia's rotation could be in jeopardy, though the team doesn't have an obvious candidate to step into his starting spot.

Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies
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