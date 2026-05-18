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Andrew Painter News: First career quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Painter took a no-decision Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

It was a positive showing for the 23-year-old right-hander, but the Phillies still gave him a quick hook at just 69 pitches (44 strikes). Painter induced only three whiffs on the evening, but he didn't give up any extra-base hits and logged the first quality start of his major-league career. Painter, who hasn't reached the 70-pitch threshold in in either of his past two outings, will look to further improve on his 5.77 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB over 43.2 innings in his next scheduled appearance versus Cleveland.

Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies
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