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Andrew Painter News: Ineffective in second start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Painter allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over four innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Painter thrilled with 5.1 innings of one-run ball in his MLB debut against Washington last Tuesday, but he was far less impressive this time around. The right-hander gave up at least one hit in each frame in which he appeared, with his worst inning being the third, when the Giants tagged him for three runs on a pair of singles, a double and a triple. Painter exited trailing 4-0, but Philadelphia was able to mount a comeback to take him off the hook. The rookie hurler lines up to make his next start at home against Arizona.

Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies
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