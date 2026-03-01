Andrew Painter News: Likely to make Opening Day rotation
Painter threw two clean innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out one.
Painter's spring debut went swimmingly -- he fired 14 of his 20 pitches for strikes and his four-seam fastball reached 97 mph on six occasions. With Zack Wheeler (shoulder) expected to start the new campaign on the injured list, the Phillies have an eye toward including Painter in the Opening Day rotation, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. While he turned in a lackluster 5.40 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 106.2 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley a year ago, the 22-year-old right-hander remains one of Philadelphia's top prospects and has an opportunity to overtake Taijuan Walker as the club's No. 5 starter even when Wheeler rejoins the rotation.
