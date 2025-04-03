Andrew Painter News: Live BP scheduled for Friday

Manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Painter is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation reports.

If all goes well there, the next steps in Painter's throwing progression should become much clearer. "Friday will determine a lot of things," Thomson said. Philadelphia has slow-played Painter's recovery from 2023 Tommy John surgery, and the right-hander's next steps figure to entail a rather lengthy stint in the minor leagues. The 2021 first-rounder represents Philadelphia's top prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect overall for 2025, and he remains on track to get his first taste of major-league action sometime around midseason in 2025. The Phillies do have a loaded rotation and are still likely to continue handling things cautiously with Painter, who hasn't yet pitched at the Triple-A level in his career.