Andrew Painter News: Makes Triple-A debut

Painter allowed one hit and three walks while striking out five across three innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

This marked Painter's Triple-A debut, and he set a new season-high with 60 pitches as he continues to get stretched out. He struggled with his control -- only 34 of his pitches went for strikes-- but Painter was still able to showcase his strikeout upside. He'll likely be an option for the big-league rotation at some point during the summer.