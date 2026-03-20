Andrew Painter News: Named to Opening Day roster
Manager Rob Thompson said Friday that Painter will be part of the Phillies' rotation to start the 2026 season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
With Zack Wheeler (shoulder) expected to start the new campaign on the sidelines, Painter has locked in the Phillies' fifth rotation spot. The soon-to-be 23-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects and has cruised to a 2.31 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP across 11.2 innings pitched this spring.
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