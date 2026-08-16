Andrew Painter News: Settles in after rocky first inning
Painter took a no-decision against the Twins on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.
Brooks Lee tagged the right-hander for a grand slam in the first inning, but Painter at least managed to settle down and give the Philles some length Sunday. The righty has fared at least slightly better since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, logging a 4.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over his last four starts (20.1 innings). Painter is set to take a season 6.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 71:34 K:BB across 85.1 frames into a favorable home matchup versus the Cardinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Painter See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week15 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week64 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Painter See More