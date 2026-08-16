Andrew Painter News: Settles in after rocky first inning

Painter took a no-decision against the Twins on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Brooks Lee tagged the right-hander for a grand slam in the first inning, but Painter at least managed to settle down and give the Philles some length Sunday. The righty has fared at least slightly better since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, logging a 4.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over his last four starts (20.1 innings). Painter is set to take a season 6.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 71:34 K:BB across 85.1 frames into a favorable home matchup versus the Cardinals.