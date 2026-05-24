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Andrew Painter News: Sharp again despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Painter (1-5) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

Painter held Cleveland scoreless through his first four innings Sunday, though he'd ultimately give up a run in both the fifth and the sixth, which proved enough to stick him with the loss in an eventual 3-1 defeat. The 23-year-old Painter has delivered back-to-back quality starts while allowing just five runs over 17.1 innings in his last three outings after struggling to a 9.33 ERA in his previous four appearances. Overall, Painter's lowered his ERA to 5.40 with a 1.46 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB across 50 innings. He's currently in line for a tough road matchup with the Dodgers his next time out.

Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies
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