Andrew Painter News: Stumbles against Dodgers

Painter (1-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Painter was tagged for solo home runs by Ryan Ward and Alex Freeland in the fourth inning, which was enough to end his outing. Painter had allowed just five runs over 17.1 innings across his previous three starts combined, though that still wasn't good enough for him to collect his second win of the year. He's now lost two games in a row and is at a 5.74 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB through 53.1 innings over 11 outings (10 starts). The rookie right-hander's next start is projected to come at home versus the White Sox.