Andrew Painter News: Will debut Sunday
Painter will make his spring training debut Sunday against the Yankees, Corey Seidman of SI.com reports.
Painter so far has been working on changing his arm angle to match where it was prior to his Tommy John surgery. This will be his first spring training start since 2023. With Zack Wheeler (thoracic outlet syndrome) out until at least late April, the Phillies are planning on Painter making their rotation to begin the season despite his substandard 2025 Triple-A season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Painter See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East2 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues28 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects35 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues104 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues132 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Painter See More