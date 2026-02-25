Andrew Painter headshot

Andrew Painter News: Will debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Painter will make his spring training debut Sunday against the Yankees, Corey Seidman of SI.com reports.

Painter so far has been working on changing his arm angle to match where it was prior to his Tommy John surgery. This will be his first spring training start since 2023. With Zack Wheeler (thoracic outlet syndrome) out until at least late April, the Phillies are planning on Painter making their rotation to begin the season despite his substandard 2025 Triple-A season.

Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies
