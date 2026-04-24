Andrew Painter News: Yields five runs in loss to Atlanta
Painter (1-2) took the loss Friday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks with just one strikeout across 5.2 innings.
Painter certainly didn't have his best stuff against one of the league's top offenses, as he was able to generate just six whiffs on 96 pitches. The rookie right-hander allowed a two-run homer to Ronald Acuna in the third inning before the wheels came off in the sixth. Painter has now surrendered at least three runs in three of his last four starts and has a pair of one-strikeout games in that span. He'll carry a 5.25 ERA and 21:6 K:BB across 24 innings into his next start. With Taijuan Walker out of the picture, Painter should remain in the Phillies' rotation moving forward, even with Zack Wheeler (shoulder) set to make his 2026 debut Saturday.
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