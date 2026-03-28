Andrew Vaughn Injury: Battling hand injury
The Brewers placed Vaughn on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a hand injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vaughn made an early exit from Thursday's game against the White Sox after hitting a single in the sixth inning, and although the details of his injury remain unknown, the Brewers have determined he will require an IL stint. Jake Bauers and Gary Sanchez will be in the mix for starts at first base whie Vaughn is out, and Jeferson Quero will come up from Triple-A Nashville to offer depth at catcher when Sanchez starts at first.
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