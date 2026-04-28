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Andrew Vaughn Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 12:53pm

Vaughn (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vaughn has been sidelined since fracturing his left hamate bone Opening Day and requiring surgery. As long as the first baseman doesn't encounter any setbacks with Nashville, he is slated to return from the 10-day injured list May 4. Jake Bauers has fared well as the Brewers' primary first baseman, and with Christian Yelich (groin) slated to miss a couple more weeks, the Brewers have room in the lineup for both Bauers and Vaughn between first base and designated hitter.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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