Andrew Vaughn headshot

Andrew Vaughn Injury: Could ramp up rehab soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Vaughn will have a follow-up appointment with his hand surgeon Thursday and hopes to be cleared at that time to progress to the next step of his rehab, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

What exactly that next step would involve isn't immediately clear. Vaughn suffered a hamate fracture in his left hand Opening Day and required surgery just over a week ago. The Brewers anticipate Vaughn being sidelined until at least early May.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago