Andrew Vaughn Injury: Could ramp up rehab soon
Vaughn will have a follow-up appointment with his hand surgeon Thursday and hopes to be cleared at that time to progress to the next step of his rehab, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
What exactly that next step would involve isn't immediately clear. Vaughn suffered a hamate fracture in his left hand Opening Day and required surgery just over a week ago. The Brewers anticipate Vaughn being sidelined until at least early May.
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