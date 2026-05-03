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Andrew Vaughn Injury: Due back from IL on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Vaughn (hand) remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vaughn is nearing the finish line in his recovery from the left hand fracture that has kept him on the shelf since March 28. He's already appeared in three rehab games for Triple-A Nashville, playing a full nine innings on one occasion while going a collective 2-for-11 with a double and a walk. Jake Bauers has been serving as the Brewers' everyday first baseman while Vaughn has been on the IL, but Milwaukee could open up steady playing time for both players by using Bauers at designated hitter or in the corner outfield once Vaughn is activated.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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