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Andrew Vaughn Injury: Resumes swinging bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Vaughn (hand) has started swinging a bat, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Vaughn is just over three weeks removed from left hamate bone surgery and has finally taken a significant step in the rehab process. He will require some rehab at-bats before rejoining the Brewers' active roster, but it's unclear when he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment. Vaughn hopes to be activated by early - to mid-May.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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