Andrew Vaughn Injury: Undergoes hamate bone surgery
Vaughn underwent successful left hamate bone surgery Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vaughn suffered the injury Opening Day and landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after tests revealed a fracture. The Brewers hope he will be ready to return around mid-May. Jake Bauers and Gary Sanchez will handle first base for the Brewers while Vaughn is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One WeekYesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 283 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 283 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 265 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More