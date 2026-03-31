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Andrew Vaughn Injury: Undergoes hamate bone surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Vaughn underwent successful left hamate bone surgery Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Vaughn suffered the injury Opening Day and landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after tests revealed a fracture. The Brewers hope he will be ready to return around mid-May. Jake Bauers and Gary Sanchez will handle first base for the Brewers while Vaughn is sidelined.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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