Andrew Vaughn News: Amassing hits and walks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Vaughn is 6-for-14 (.429) with a home run, three RBI and a 3:1 BB:K through five games this spring.

The homer is Vaughn's lone extra-base hit to date, but he is both getting hits and reaching base with regularity -- something he did far more often after joining the Brewers than in his four-plus seasons with the White Sox. There is reason to be skeptical of Vaughn given that he has appeared in just 64 games for Milwaukee, but the Brewers seem convinced, and he is slated to open the season as the team's primary first baseman.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
