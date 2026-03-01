Andrew Vaughn News: Amassing hits and walks
Vaughn is 6-for-14 (.429) with a home run, three RBI and a 3:1 BB:K through five games this spring.
The homer is Vaughn's lone extra-base hit to date, but he is both getting hits and reaching base with regularity -- something he did far more often after joining the Brewers than in his four-plus seasons with the White Sox. There is reason to be skeptical of Vaughn given that he has appeared in just 64 games for Milwaukee, but the Brewers seem convinced, and he is slated to open the season as the team's primary first baseman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club3 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30010 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30038 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings72 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings101 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More