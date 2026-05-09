Andrew Vaughn News: Beginning on bench Saturday
Vaughn isn't in Milwaukee's starting lineup versus the Yankees on Saturday.
Vaughn returned Monday from a lengthy stint on the injured list due to a hand injury. He started each of the Brewers' subsequent three games (once at first base and twice at DH) and went 3-for-11 with a homer, three runs and three RBI. Vaughn will get a breather for at least a portion of Saturday while Jake Bauers starts at first base and Tyler Black slots in at DH.
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