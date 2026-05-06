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Andrew Vaughn News: Clubs first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

In just his second game back from a hamate bone injury he suffered Opening Day, Vaughn launched an Andre Pallante fastball over the left-field wall for his first long ball of the season. The first baseman had an outstanding finish to the 2025 campaign after being acquired from the White Sox, slashing .308/.375/.493 with nine homers over 64 games for the Brewers, but he hasn't yet gotten a chance to show he can repeat that level of performance.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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