Andrew Vaughn News: Doubles, scores twice in win
Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a double, one walk and two runs scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Yankees.
Vaughn walked and scored in a four-run second inning against Yankees ace Max Fried and then doubled and scored in the third frame. Vaughn returned from the injured list earlier in the week and is now 3-for-11 with a double, one home run, three RBI and three runs scored in three games since suffering the broken hamate bone in his left hand on Opening Day.
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