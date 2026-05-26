Andrew Vaughn headshot

Andrew Vaughn News: Heading to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Vaughn drew starts at first base in each of the last four games and went 6-for-16 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs during that stretch, bringing his OPS up to .934 for the season. The 28-year-old is locked into a full-time role against left-handed pitching, but his playing time versus righties may be more variable while Milwaukee has all of its key position players available and while Jake Bauers has produced a healthy .855 OPS versus right-handed pitching thus far.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Vaughn See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago