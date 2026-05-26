Andrew Vaughn News: Heading to bench Tuesday
Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Vaughn drew starts at first base in each of the last four games and went 6-for-16 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs during that stretch, bringing his OPS up to .934 for the season. The 28-year-old is locked into a full-time role against left-handed pitching, but his playing time versus righties may be more variable while Milwaukee has all of its key position players available and while Jake Bauers has produced a healthy .855 OPS versus right-handed pitching thus far.
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