Andrew Vaughn News: Homers in win

Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

Vaughn extended the team's lead to 7-4 with a 405-foot blast off Liam Hendricks in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old snapped a modest five-game hit streak Saturday but rebounded with his first multi-hit effort of the season. Overall, he's slashing an uninspiring .152/.193/.291 with three home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored across 83 plate appearances.