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Andrew Vaughn News: Making return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 2:19pm

The Brewers reinstated Vaughn (hand) from the 10-day injured list. He'll start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Monday's game in St. Louis.

Vaughn will be available to play for the Brewers for the first time since Opening Day, when he made an early exit from Milwaukee's 14-2 win over the White Sox after fracturing the hamate bone in left hand when he was hit by a pitch. He underwent surgery days later and was held out of action for about a month before completing a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville last week. Now that he's back from the IL, Vaughn will likely settle back into a near-everyday role while moving between DH and first base.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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