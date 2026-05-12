Andrew Vaughn News: Not starting Tuesday
Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Vaughn has gone 3-for-13 with three walks, a double and a homer in five games since coming off the injured list last week, though he finds himself on the bench Tuesday for the second time in Milwaukee's past three contests. Jake Bauers, who has an .850 OPS across 20 at-bats in May, will instead start at first base in the series opener versus San Diego.
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